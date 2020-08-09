Michael Munger

February 17, 1961 - August 3, 2020

ROSEVILLE - Michael Munger of Roseville, IL , left this earthly home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020 due to a brief illness. He passed away at OSF Hospital in Peoria, IL. Michael was born Feb. 17, 1961, a son of Maxine (Ramsey) and Roger Munger in Davenport, IA. He attended Moline High School. Mike worked at Wonderbread Bakery, in Davenport for several years. Then, IAC in Iowa City for several years. He married Peggy Snyder , of Muscatine, IA in 1988. They raised their two sons, Cory and Eric in Davenport. Mike loved the outdoors. Fishing, camping, and hunting were some of his favorite activities. He enjoyed riding recreational vehicles and tinkering with motors. He was an Chicago Sports fan. Especially cheering on the Cubs/Bears. He loved music. Talents included playing a little on the guitar, fiddle, and harmonica. He loved spending time with his family most of all.

Those left to honor his memory are his parents, Maxine and Wiley Barnes of Moline, IL; His long time friend, Lisa Hammond of Peru, IL; Their children, Megan (Brad) Gillette of Pontiac, IL; Jonathan Hammond also of Peru; Taler (Ryan) Simpson, of Fort Walton Beach, FL; His former spouse, Peggy Munger of Muscatine; Their children, Cory (Jennifer) Munger of Muscatine; Eric (Kenya Muniz) Munger of Davenport, IA. Along with a total of 9 grandchildren; Ian, Camden, Natalie, Grayson of Pontiac; Caroline and Elliott of Fort Walton Beach; Ethan, Claire, and Charlotte of Muscatine. Michael's siblings; Roger Munger of Moline, IL; Tami (Curt) Kasper of LeClaire, IA; Wiley Ray Jr. (Diana) Barnes of Galesburg, IL. Along with his nieces, nephews, and many close cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.