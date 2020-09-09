1/1
Michael Patrick Busch
Michael Patrick Busch

November 11, 1946-September 8, 2020

LONG GROVE-Michael Patrick Busch, 73, died September 8, 2020, at Genesis-East, Davenport.

He was born November 11, 1946, in Davenport to the late Leonard and Sylvia (Koos) Busch.

Surviving are wife of 51 years, Marlys; children, Danielle (Christopher) Whitcanack and Jeremy Busch; granddaughters, Isabelle and Zoey Whitcanack; sister, Marjorie and brother, Larry, Sr. (Peggy) Busch.

Visitation is at United Methodist Church, McCausland Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. service. Friday in the church with Pastor Courtney Dake officiating. Burial at McCausland Cemetery with memorials to McCausland Methodist Church or McCausland Fire Department.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
