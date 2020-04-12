Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Michael Paul Dettlaff

Michael Paul Dettlaff Obituary

Mike Dettlaff

May 16, 1958- April 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mike Dettlaff passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 9, 2020. Michael Paul Dettlaff was born on May 16, 1958 to Ernst and Gertrude (Stoffers) Dettlaff. As a teenager, he began working at Hardees where he met the love of his life, Barbara Murphy and they were married on May 23, 1981. He retired from Montgomery KONE, where he made many life-long friends. He was an incredible husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, and co-worker, but the greatest joy of Mike's life was being called "Dad" to his two daughters and "Opa" to his grandkids. He enjoyed cheering on the kids in their various activities, travel, having family meals, supporting his extended family at Above the Barre Dance Academy and playing with his sweet beagles, Murphy & Winnie.

During his life, everyone who met him loved him - he never met someone he couldn't strike up a conversation with. Mike had the kindest heart and was known for his never-ending willingness to help someone in need. He loved his family and friends and selflessly gave of his time and energy without question.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife Barb, his daughters Katie (Kevin) Rokusek and Kim (Rob) Munn, and grandchildren, Sam and Maicey Munn and Kaitlyn and Kamdyn Rokusek. His siblings John (Pat) Dettlaff, Sue Schoo, and Judy Koehler, along with many cherished nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. In his immediate family, he is preceded in death by his parents Ernst & Gertrude Dettlaff and his brother-in-law, Don Schoo.

Due to current restrictions, a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Project Purple (pancreatic cancer research) or the Ohl Strong Pancreatic Cancer Support & Awareness Foundation.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -