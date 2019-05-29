Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Michael S. Robinson


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Dr. Michael S. Robinson Obituary

Rev. Dr. Michael S. Robinson

June 10, 1952-May 27, 2019

BETTENDORF-Rev. Dr. Michael S. Robinson, 66, of Bettendorf died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport with visitation from Noon until the service time. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be in St. Paul Memorial Garden at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Michael was born June 10, 1952 in Valdosta, Georgia the son of Thomas and Frances (Register) Robinson. He grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. He married Kathy Richards, July 10, 1971 in Buna, Texas. He married Rosemary Goodding in Long Grove, Iowa. He married Lynn Batcher in 2017 in Davenport, Iowa.

He was a man of intelligence and love for learning earning B.A, M.A., M. Div. and D. Min. degrees. He was ordained in the Southern Baptist church in 1972 and served small churches all his adult life, the most recent being Harmony Hills Baptist Church in Bettendorf and Ascension Lutheran Church in Goose Lake, Iowa. He worked as addictions counselor, a halfway house manager, hospital chaplain, grief counselor and as adjunct faculty at Mt. St. Clare College in Clinton, and Scott Community College in Bettendorf. His compassionate presence soothed the souls of many in his care.

Michael volunteered his time in numerous community organizations including Bettendorf Police Chaplains, Churches United, Habitat for Humanity and Stand Down. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lynn; his sons Aric (Alexa) of Davenport and Kiley (Marleisy) of Sterling Heights, MI; grandchildren, Parker, Hadley, Holden and Harlow all of Davenport and Ethan and Leah of Sterling Heights, MI; stepchildren Elizabeth (Todd) Mittleman, Salt Lake City, UT, David Batcher, Minneapolis, MN and Emily Batcher, Madison, WI; step grandchildren Leah and William Mittleman. He is also survived by his father Thomas Robinson, sisters Wanda (Joe) Moore and Kay Robinson all of Conroe, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now