Michael "Mike" Tracy

May 2, 2019

BETTENDORF-Michael "Mike" Tracy, 67, of Bettendorf, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by loved ones on May 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Mike is survived by his wife Etta of 45 years, son Corey (Alyssa) Tracy, daughter Vickie (Mitchel) Proehl, son, Matthew (Carrie) Tracy and many loving grandchildren.

A complete obituary can be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com