Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Arsenal Island, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Tracy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael "Mike" Tracy Obituary

Michael "Mike" Tracy

May 2, 2019

BETTENDORF-Michael "Mike" Tracy, 67, of Bettendorf, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by loved ones on May 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Mike is survived by his wife Etta of 45 years, son Corey (Alyssa) Tracy, daughter Vickie (Mitchel) Proehl, son, Matthew (Carrie) Tracy and many loving grandchildren.

A complete obituary can be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now