Michelle C. Arnold

April 5, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA-Michelle Christine Arnold passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California at the age of 37. She was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her parents Lisa and Joel Arnold of Long Grove Iowa, brother Joseph (Joelle) Arnold, nephew Lucas Arnold of Chicago Illinois, grandparents Robert and Mary of Eldridge Iowa, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Harold and Marlene Arp of Bettendorf, IA.

Michelle loved her dogs Ahava and Buddy Love. She was an artist at heart with an unparalleled imagination. She particularly enjoyed creating jewelry and accessories with a multi-color aesthetic. Michelle loved new adventures and had an infectious laugh.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will take place for close relatives at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and the United Way of the Quad Cities to help support mental health.