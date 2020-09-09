1/1
Mike Cernovich
1927 - 2020
Mike Cernovich

April 13, 1927-September 4, 2020

KEWANEE-Mike Cernovich, 93, of Kewanee, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. Mike was born April 13, 1927, the son of John and Anna (Matusic) Cernovich. Mike graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of 1945. Mike married Shirley (Hartman) Brew on January 20, 1950; she preceded him in death.

Mike is survived by three children, Michael J. Cernovich, Lynn A. (Larry) Peterson, and Kim S. (Rhonda) Cernovich; seven grandchildren, Michael C. (Shauna) Cernovich, Daniel and Ryan Cernovich, Lori (Ben) Ellis, Ricky (Tara) LaFollette, Cindy Cernovich (Scott Mallery), John (Kirstyn) Cernovich; and 14 great grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Kolbie, Ace, Ella, Cruse, Mia, Knox, Kye, Dillon, Gunner, Adalynn, Rumi, and Cyra. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Mary; two brothers, George and Nick.

Mike served in the US Navy from 1945 - 1946 as a Seaman Second Class on the USS Destroyer Welles DD-628. He worked for Kewanee Conveyor, General Telephone, Kewanee Police Department and the Illinois State Trooper District 7, Lodge 41. He started M&K which later became Cernovich's Auto and Truck Wrecking, where he was still working. He was a past commander at the American Legion, Post 31. Mike loved spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Father Rob Hensley will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required, please observe social distancing recommendations. Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church. Please leave an online condolence for Mike's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
(309) 852-2600
