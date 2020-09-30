Mike H. Tuttle

September 2, 1958- September 28, 2020

DURANT-Mike H. Tuttle, 62, of Durant, IA, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport.

Mike was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on September 2, 1958 to Marlo and Kathryn (Berry) Tuttle.

Mike graduated from Durant High School in 1977. Mike married Penny L. Voelkers on June 10, 1978 in Durant, IA. He worked as an Electrician for Central City Electric in Durant for 29 years.

Mike was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved golfing and ice fishing with his cousins, Ed and Rodney. He enjoyed listening to loud music.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA. Masks and social distancing guidelines are recommended.

Mike is lovingly remembered by his wife, Penny; two daughters, Allison Tuttle of Muscatine and Sarah (Aaron) Ritter of Dahinda, IL; 8 grandchildren: Dylan, Presley, Issak, Benny, Aiden, Owen, Clay and Gracie; two sisters, Mary (Larry) Campbell of Muscatine and Amanda (Kevin) Bland of Durant; two brothers, Roger Tuttle of West Liberty and Jeff Tuttle of Marion, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Andy Tuttle.

A memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com