Mike H. Tuttle
1958 - 2020
Mike H. Tuttle

September 2, 1958- September 28, 2020

DURANT-Mike H. Tuttle, 62, of Durant, IA, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport.

Mike was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on September 2, 1958 to Marlo and Kathryn (Berry) Tuttle.

Mike graduated from Durant High School in 1977. Mike married Penny L. Voelkers on June 10, 1978 in Durant, IA. He worked as an Electrician for Central City Electric in Durant for 29 years.

Mike was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved golfing and ice fishing with his cousins, Ed and Rodney. He enjoyed listening to loud music.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA. Masks and social distancing guidelines are recommended.

Mike is lovingly remembered by his wife, Penny; two daughters, Allison Tuttle of Muscatine and Sarah (Aaron) Ritter of Dahinda, IL; 8 grandchildren: Dylan, Presley, Issak, Benny, Aiden, Owen, Clay and Gracie; two sisters, Mary (Larry) Campbell of Muscatine and Amanda (Kevin) Bland of Durant; two brothers, Roger Tuttle of West Liberty and Jeff Tuttle of Marion, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Andy Tuttle.

A memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
September 29, 2020
Thank you for the life you gave us. You were the best dad and grandpa. You were our world. The sun is definitely gonna shine a little dimmer. I love you forever!
Allison
Daughter
September 29, 2020
You will be missed my brother!
Jeffrey Tuttle
Family
September 29, 2020
September 29, 2020
Pen, Allison, and Sarah, sending our deepest condolences to you. Mike was a very, very dear friend. Had a lot of good times with your entire family, Tammy & Ed!! Greg was reminiscing yesterday about the many 5:00 a.m. fishing adventures with Tuttle on the Cedar... especially when you, Pen, would send lunches with Mike for him and Greg. Greg mentioned to Tuttle that he didn't like mayonnaise and from then on, Mike always showed up with a sandwich with no mayo!! :) It's the small, kind things in life that we all remember the most and we are truly blessed with having great memories with you. Mike was a dear friend. We will miss him. Love, hugs and kisses to you!!
Greg & Chris Reynolds
Friend
September 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Teresa Keller
September 29, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He was such a nice guy, always a smile on his face. Your family will be in our prayers. He will be missed. RIP Mike.
Milo & Peg Paulsen
Milo & Peg Paulsen
Friend
September 29, 2020
Penny, so sorry to hear of Mikes passing. Our Deepest sympathy to you and the girls...
Steve and Sue Henderson
Friend
