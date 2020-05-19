Mike Leedom September 30, 1942-May 16, 2020 ROCK ISLAND-Graveside services for Mike Leedom, 77, of Rock Island, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in Davenport. Family and friends are welcome at the graveside and are asked to respect social distancing. In addition, masks will be available for anyone that does not have one and would like one. Mike passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. Clarence Michael Leedom was born on September 30, 1942 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Vivian (Nichols) Leedom. He married his first wife, Donna Marie (Holland) Leedom, on August 3, 1963. She preceded him in death in 1997. Mike was lucky enough to find love a second time and on November 27, 1998 he married Donna K (Penderson) Leedom, who survives. Mike worked at Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf for 41 years, retiring from his supervisory position in 2005. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing, coaching and watching sports (especially the Chicago Cubs and Hawkeye basketball). In his younger years, even after long hours in the foundry, he found the time and energy to coach his boys' little league teams and play with his buddies in the local slow-pitch softball league, as well as fall/ winter bowling leagues. As he got older, Mike spent his weekends on the golf course and fell in love with the game. After retirement, on most "playable" days, Mike could be found playing a round at Hidden Hills golf course, where he played for 20+ years. After the service we will be playing a round of golf at Hidden Hills in his honor. Mike is survived by his wife: Donna; Sons: Michael Leedom of Vallejo, California, Jeffrey Leedom of Phoenix, Arizona, David (Lorinda) Leedom of Center Point, Iowa and a Daughter, Corina (Jeff) Tracy of Franklin, Tennessee, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; Sisters; Judy (Danny) Ramirez of Davenport, Iowa, Colleen Shewry of Ottumwa, Iowa and his trusty sidekick Melissa the dog. He is preceded in death by his wife, a son, Steven Lloyd Leedom, a brother, Lloyd "Bud" Leedom, and a sister, Alice Lord and his parents. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The First Tee – Quad Cities chapter. Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 19, 2020.