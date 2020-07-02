Milton B. Bossch

July 19, 1933-June 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Milton B. Bossch, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after a 15 year battle with Parkinson's. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with a prayer service starting at 3:30pm. Guest, please abide by COVID precautions. He will be laid to rest at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Milton's name to Genesis Hospice, OLV, and Jane's Place at CASI. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

Milton was born July 19, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri to Delores (Pieper) and Milton J Bossch. He was married to Margaret Cahill in 1965, then later married, Debbie Panther, in 1995.

He served in the Army, including one year in Japan. He attended Washington University on his GI Bill. He spent his career working in human resources and the Department of Defense in St. Louis, the Pentagon, Fort Bragg, and Command at Arsenal. Milton loved his children, traveling, fixing things, and had a zest for life. He was passionate about baseball and the Knot Hole Gang. He volunteered for Big Brothers, OLV, and John Lewis Coffee Shop.

Thank you to the amazing staff at Genesis Hospice, especially nurse Julie; Jane's Place, where he loved winning trivia and bingo; care givers, Dawn and Julie; and his family care givers.

Those missing him dearly include his loving wife of 25 years, Debbie; children, Maureen (Rich) Dyman of TX, Margaret (the late Bill) Hankinson of Texas, Milton (Julie) Bossch Jr. of Chandler, AZ, and Martha (Kenny) Easton of Bloomington, IL; step-children, Janice (Steve) Leabo of Davenport, IA, Matt (Beth) Panther of Overland, KS, and Carrie (Tim) Lane of LeClaire, IA; brother, Dick (Sue) Bossch of Robertsville, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents