Minna Jarvis
1922 - 2020
Minna Jarvis

August 16, 1922- September 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Minna Jarvis, 98, of Davenport, passed away on September 8, 2020 at her home. A private funeral service will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Gideon's Purse. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Minna was born on August 16, 1922 in Neulandemoor, Germany to Herman and Emma (Dieckman) Mehlis. She was united in marriage to Dean Jarvis on July 18, 1941 at St. Marks Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1990. Minna was a stay at home mother until 1965 when she joined her husband's side becoming the manager and bookkeeper of ACME Signs. It can be said she never really retired and worked until the age of 97.

Minna enjoyed baking, golfing, fishing and bowling in her younger years. She enjoyed following tennis and golf in her later years. Minna loved her family and especially enjoyed the time she shared with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Doug (Sue) Jarvis, Craig (Cyndi) Jarvis, Pamela Wiese and Jim (Leah) Jarvis; 14 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great-great Grandchildren; one brother, David (Marjie) Mehlis; one sister-in-law, Georgia (Daryl) Vandemaat.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dean.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
Weerts Funeral Home
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
