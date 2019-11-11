|
|
Minor L. Larson
May 11, 1932-November 10, 2019
LECLAIRE-Minor L. Larson, 87, of LeClaire, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Private committal services will be in Fairview Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Historical Society.
Minor was born May 11, 1932 in Tennessee, Illinois. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 and was recently honored to have embarked on the 21st Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities in 2012.
Minor married to Roberta A. Webster on November 6, 1955 in Bowen, Illinois. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage together.
Minor had first worked for International Harvester and retired from Alcoa after 38 ½ years of service. His memberships included the Alcoa Retirees and United Steelworkers Local 105.
Minor and Roberta farmed in LeClaire for many years. They took much pride in producing sheep and were members of the American Sheep Industry Association. Minor also commandeered the antique tractor show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. He participated in many Scott County area parades with the tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta; his daughter, Tela Larson of Albany, Illinois; his sons and daughters-in-law, Marty & Karla Larson of Bettendorf, Ricky & Nancy Larson of Davenport and Kenneth & Debi Larson of Eldridge; his grandchildren, TeAnna Mirfield (Tony Seward), Brandon (Amber) Larson, Drew (Elizabeth) Larson, Amanda Larson, Kyle Larson, Nicole (Matt) McLaughlin and Garth Larson; eight great-grandchildren,; his sister, Sharon Larson of Colchester, Illinois; and special friends, Joe Mirfield and Kevin Barker.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Minor's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019