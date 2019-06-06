Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Misuk Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Misuk Pak Bentley


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Misuk Pak Bentley Obituary

Misuk Pak Bentley

January 21, 1948-June 4, 2019

BETTENDORF-Misuk Pak Bentley, 71, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Unity Point in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. She will be laid to rest in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Korean United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Misuk was born on January 21, 1948 in South Korea. She was united in marriage to Joseph W. Bentley on May 5, 1975 in Montgomery, AL. They met in Korea and moved to the United States, then Germany, before settling in the Quad Cities.

Misuk was a happy, giving, funny, selfless woman who loved her family and was very proud of her grandchildren. She loved to go golfing and tending to her flowers. She was very active and every morning she could be found at the YMCA. Misuk was passionate about cooking, especially her Korean food. She was a devoted and active member of the Korean United Methodist Church, as well as supporting the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sharon (Matt) Virgo, Donna (Marty Moe) Bentley and Barry (Suzanne Oakes) Bentley; grandchildren: Jakob Moe, Elias Moe and Jude Moe; and a brother and sister in South Korea.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now