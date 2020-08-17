1/1
Mitch Mutum-Smith
1992 - 2020
Mitch Mutum-Smith

March 17, 1992-August 12, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH-Mitch Mutum-Smith, age 28, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born March 17th, 1992 making St. Patrick's Day his special holiday.

Mitch's passions were the CAVS and the Green Bay Packers, all animals, a broad range of music and a good debate about anything. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, all of whom will greatly miss his infectious laugh. He loved his truck and his dog "Roger".

Mitch is the loving son of Janna (Chris Latkovich) Mutum and Randy (Pam) Smith; dearest grandson of Jan and Jerry Garcia, Dorothy and Stan Smith; beloved nephew of John (Cheryl) Mutum, Jackie (Jeff) Swope, Juju (Daryl) Deckard and Scott (Tracy) Smith; treasured BFF of Kelly, special sibling to Connor, Abbey and Brenden and cousin of many.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, near where Mitch was born. A private family service will follow the visitation.

Donations can be made in Mitch's name to the Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty OH 44072 or Just Pit-A-Bull Dog Rescue, A 13338 Boston Rd., Strongsville, OH 44143.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
