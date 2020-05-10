Mitchell E. Edgar
1957 - 2020
Mitchell E. Edgar May 8, 1957-May 6, 2020 LECLAIRE-Mitchell E. Edgar, 62, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. There will be no services or visitation held and cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter. Mitch was born May 8, 1957 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Norman & Beverly (Morrissey) Edgar and was a graduate of Moline High School. He had served in the United States Army. Mitch was united in marriage to Kolette M. McMahan on January 9, 1987 in Media, Pennsylvania. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2020. Mitch had been with the Laborers' Local 309, employed in a variety of construction trades. In his earlier years, he enjoyed Motocross racing and had pulled for the annual Tugfest for ten years. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and the company of animals, particularly his cats. Those left to honor his memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Montell & Greg Gahard of LeClaire; his father, Norman Edgar of Coal Valley, Illinois; his brother, Norman (Clara) Edgar of Muddy, Illinois; and his nephew, Aaron Favre of Cambridge, Illinois. In addition to his wife, Kolette; Mitch was preceded in death by his mother; and his sister, Cindy Thompson. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mitch's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Rest in peace mitch
pat Morthland
Friend
