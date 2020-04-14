|
|
Mona Katherine Powers
April 29, 1917- April 10, 2020
JOHNSTON-Mona Katherine Powers passed away on April 10, 2020 in Johnston, IA. She was born on April 29, 1917 to Mable and Martin Cooper in Welton, IA. The youngest of 3 siblings, she was a basketball star at Welton High School. In 1938 Mona married Arthur (Bud) Burke in Dewitt, IA. Together they raised 2 sons, William (Bill) and Robert (Bob). Mona put herself through beauty school and opened a very successful hair salon in Dewitt. She was on the state cosmetology board for many years. In 1961, she moved to LeClaire and married William (Bill) Powers. Bill passed away in 1984 and 8 years later Mona moved to Sun City, AZ. Mona Powers was a light to anyone who knew her. She loved music, laughter, dancing, decorating, flowers and fashion. She had a style all her own. Mona loved having her family together and helping anyone she could. She was "the hostess with the mostest" and had countless, memorable parties for family and friends well into her 100th year of life! She is survived by her son Bob, grandchildren Julie Burke, Chrys Woods (Chuck), Angela Torgerson (Erik), Mark Burke (Jennifer), and Lindsey McAndrew (Jon) and 7 great grandchildren. Sophie & Ava Torgerson, Tyler Woods, Carter Burke, and Cooper, Finley, Murphy, and Osborn McAndrew. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings (Helen & Kenny) her son Bill, and daughter-in-law(s) Sara and Sylvia Burke.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 14, 2020