Morgan J. "Morg" Tobin

October 8, 1940-February 28, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Morgan J. "Morg" Tobin, 78, a resident of Eldridge, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3rd and 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday all at the church. Morg would have wanted everyone to dress casually. Memorials may be made to Women's Choice or St. Ann Catholic Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Morg was born on October 8, 1940 in Davenport, the son of Martin and Agnes (Connell) Tobin. On June 19, 1981 in Eldridge, he married Sally Swarm.

Morg was a 1958 graduate of DeWitt High School. He worked as a maintenance supervisor with Oscar Mayer. Morg was an all-around "MacGyver," having the ability to fix or solve almost anything. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs, working on old cars, and driving his pickup around to "check things out," making a few stops along the way at some local establishments.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sally; children, Steve (Melissa McKee) Tobin of Eldridge, Theresa (Craig) Tobin-Seghers of Long Grove, and Sarah (John) Manthey of Eldridge; grandchildren, Blaise, Morgan, Westen, Gunnar, and MacKenzie; sister-in-law, Inez Tobin of Eldridge; brother-in-law, Roger (Marilyn) Swarm of St. Petersburg, Florida; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Morg was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Matthew Tobin; sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret and John Fisher, and Mary Ann Tobin.

