Muriel "Billie" L. DeCap
March 9, 1936- February 2, 2020
PRINCETON, IA-Muriel "Billie" L. DeCap, 83, of Princeton, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the Eldridge Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Billie was born on March 9, 1936 in Davenport, the daughter of Leonard and Elizabeth (Crumm) Hoffman. Following her graduation from Durant High School, she married Richard Hamilton Sr. on September 11, 1954. She later married William "Bill" DeCap on November 23, 1984 at Argo Presbyterian Church. Billie worked as a farmer, bus driver, and later as a mail carrier. She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her fried chicken, apple pies, sweet rolls, and baked beans.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Bill DeCap of Princeton; children, Rick Hamilton of Eldridge, Randy (Patti Bellman) Hamilton of Princeton, Iowa, Jeff (Marci) Hamilton of Eldridge, Sheryl (Dean) Glunz of Eldridge, Sharon (Todd) Vershaw of Long Grove, Missy (Randy) Strodtman of Andrew, Iowa, Trina (Dave) Hill of Tipton, Mike (Stephanie) DeCap of Donahue; 26 grandchildren, Derek, Ashly, Garrett, Kayla, Mashanna, Brittany, Brandon, Brooke, Jevon, Jared, Jeffrey, Tyler, Natalie, Sarah, Nicole, Anna, Robert, Morgon, Jack, Braylyn, Landon, Carter, Colin, McKenna, Sarah, Angie; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; siblings, Frances "Bunny" Jones of Davenport, Daryl "Butch" (Lois) Hoffman of Lizbon, Indiana; and special neighbors, Nick and Dana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Leonard "Bud" Hoffman Jr., Virginia "Micky" Ewoldt, Bruce "Buster" Hoffman, and Verona "Cookie" Kipper.
