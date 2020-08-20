Myles E. Frazier

November 25, 1937-August 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Private graveside services with military honors for Myles E. Frazier, 82, of Davenport were held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, Rock Island, Ill. There were no public services or visitation as was his request. Mr. Frazier died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements.

Myles Emerson Frazier was born on November 25, 1937 in Centre Hall, PA, the son of Myles and Mary (Long) Frazier. In high school he was a "Jock" in various sports graduating from high school in Newton, NJ. After serving four years in the United States Air Force, he married Lois E. Wray on December 31, 1960 in Davenport. Mr. Frazier worked as a supervisor at the former Oscar Mayer Food Corp. in Davenport for 31 years retiring in 1992. In his retirement he enjoyed bowling and fishing.

Surviving members of the family include – his Wife: Lois of Davenport; a Son: M. Wade Frazier of Johnsberg, IL; and three Grandchildren: Amanda, Gabe, and Nathan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Ruth Ann and Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

