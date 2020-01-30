|
|
Nadine E. Lafrenz
May 14, 1926-January 29, 2020
LOWDEN-Nadine E. Lafrenz, age 93, of Lowden, entered into eternal life on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at her home. As was her desire, she was surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden on Friday January 31, 2020 with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Van Horn Cemetery, rural Lowden.
Nadine was born on Friday May 14, 1926 at home to Carl and Sophie Bachman Dircks. She married Walter Lafrenz on February 1, 1948 in Lowden, Iowa. He passed away on March 3, 2010.
Surviving are a son; Samuel Lafrenz, Lowden, and his son Brian and daughter Tanya Lafrenz of Des Moines; daughters Sara (Darwin) Lafrenz Fest of Liberty, MO, and her son Jason Johnston, Bella Vista, AR, and Julie (Joe) Lafrenz Evans of Cedar Rapids, and their children Elizabeth and Tyler; and son James (Elizabeth) Lafrenz of Bastrop, LA and their son Benjamin. Also surviving are 16 extended grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Preceding Nadine in death were her parents, husband Walter, and sister Amanda Dircks Fankhauser.
Nadine's joy was nurturing and taking care of her family. She was an excellent cook whose specialty was her famous pies!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion United Church of Christ.
Chapman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 30, 2020