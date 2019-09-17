|
Nadine Sue Culley
February 21, 1940-September 15, 2019
SILVIS-Funeral services for Nadine Sue Culley, 79, of Silvis, IL, will be 10:00 am Friday at Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Thursday at the church. Mrs. Culley died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by family .
Nadine Snyder was born February 21, 1940, in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Rodney and Margalene (Retherford) Snyder. She married Raymond Culley September 27, 1959, at First Methodist Church, East Moline. Nadine had worked at the Rock Island Arsenal until her grandchildren were born. She then became a full time grandma and great grandma. She was a founding member of Faith Walk World Outreach Center, where she volunteered in every capacity. She started and worked the Tuesday free meals program "Spirit, Soul & Body Outreach" for 17 years. Most recently she was a coordinator of The Oasis, East Moline.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Ray Culley; children, Pastors Scott (Tonya) Culley, Silvis; and Joni (Kirk) Severs, Homewood, IL; grandchildren, Pastors Rachel (C.J.) Hoffman, Josh (April) Severs, Heather Culley, Hannah (Nick) Brown, Megan Culley, Daniel Severs, and Andrew Severs; great grandchildren, Melodie, Josiah, Isabelle, and Esther Hoffman, and Finnley and Anika Severs; "special granddaughter", Emmy Brandau.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis (Nancy) Snyder.
Memorials may be made to Faith Walk World Outreach Center.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com