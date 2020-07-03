Nancy A. Slover Depoorter

August 23, 1935-July 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Nancy A. Slover Depoorter, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.

A Mass will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at Christ the King Church, Moline were her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 11:00am. Visitation will be 5-8pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's House Women and Children Shelter.

Nancy was born August 23, 1935 in Moline, the daughter of John Sr. and Margaret (Fowler) Slover. She married Robert L. Depoorter on December 29, 1956 in East Moline. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2016.

Nancy worked at the U.S. Postal Service. Nancy was an avid bridge player and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of Christ the King Church, Moline. Nancy's heart and soul was in teaching RCIA and serving the less fortunate throughout her life.

Her faith and beliefs were instilled in her seven children and their families, Todd (Jan) Depoorter, Kathryn (Joe) Swanson, Susan Taylor, Kent (Molly) Depoorter, Barry (Jean) Depoorter, Amy (Fernando) Rohwer and Ann (Jared) Jordan; 26 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; niece Mary (Bob) Evans and nephew, John Roach; sister, Kathryn (Larry) Nelson; brother, John (Diane) Slover, Jr.;

