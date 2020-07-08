Nancy E. Hoffman

October 16, 1954 - July 4, 2020

WATERLOO - Nancy E. Hoffman, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born October 16, 1954 in Davenport, the daughter of Norval Edson and Edna Viola "Vicki" (Lindsay) Hoffman. Nancy was a graduate of Davenport Central High School, Eastern Iowa Community College and Upper Iowa University. She married Arthur Cox in 1978 in Davenport and they later divorced. Nancy later married Earl Estill in 2000 in Madison County, Iowa, and they later divorced. She began her career as a medical tech before taking to the skies as a flight attendant. Most recently she was a front desk clerk in the hospitality industry. She attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Nancy loved decorating for all holidays, baking elaborate cakes and celebrating her Scottish heritage.

Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Sarah Cox of Chicago, Illinois, Sibyl (Tim) Collver of Red River, New Mexico, and Stephanie Cox of West Des Moines, Iowa; a brother, Edson Hoffman II, of Muscatine, Iowa, and two sisters, Janet German of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Marylu (David) Watkins of Moscow, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Ruthellen Elaina Cox, and a brother, Nile Edward Hoffman.

Services will be conducted by First Presbyterian Church of Davenport, Iowa and held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be directed to the family, c/o Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.