Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Nancy J. Mainey


1936 - 2020
Nancy J. Mainey Obituary

Nancy J. Mainey

November 29, 1936-January 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy J. Mainey, 83, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with a prayer service at 4 p.m. that all are invited to attend. There will be additional visitation Wednesday at the church from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Nancy died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born November 29, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas, a daughter of Paul and Helen (Urbanek) Jackson. Nancy was united in marriage to Robert L. Mainey on August 31, 1963 at Assumption Catholic Church, Topeka, Kansas. In 1968 the Maineys move to Davenport.

While living in Kansas, Nancy had worked for Southwest Bell Telephone Company for over 10 years.

Nancy was a pretty straightforward person telling it like it was and not pulling any punches. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was a member of Our Lady of Victory for over 51 years and worked with the religious education program and made her famous crab salad for many a funeral lunch.

Survivors include her husband Robert; children Greg Mainey, Julie Mainey-Hirst; grandchildren Sara (Nick) Schneden, Zach and Sam Hirst; great-grandson, Robert Schneden; a daughter-in-law Deanne Mainey, all of Davenport; and brothers Virgil Jackson, Topeka, Kansas and Robert Jackson, Harveyville, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Hirst, her parents, brothers, Larry and Richard Jackson and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Jackson. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
