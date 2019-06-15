Nancy Jo Powers

October 20, 1949-June 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Nancy Jo Powers, 69, of Davenport, IA passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. For full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to www.rungemortuary.com.

Nancy was born on October 20, 1949 to Vernon and Agnes (Broderick) Nelson in Davenport, IA. She was united in marriage to John "Johnny" Powers in 1968 in Davenport. She was employed at the Adler Theater and also a life-long member of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society.