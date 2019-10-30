|
Nancy Kimbel Appleby
November 3, 1956-October 11, 2019
SHERRARD-Nancy Kimbel Appleby, 62, of Sherrard, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island.
Per Nancy's wishes, her body has been donated to science for medical research. The family will be greeting guests and sharing a meal from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 3rd at CASI, 1035 West Kimberly Road in Davenport. Inurnment of cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic Gonda Building for Vascular Research (200 First Street SW; Rochester, MN 55905 or online at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc) or the QC Animal Welfare Center (724 2nd Ave. W.; Milan, IL 61264).
Nancy was born on November 3, 1956, in Rock Island, the daughter of Dale A. and Mary Eileen (Green) Kimbel. She married David S. Appleby on June 30, 1995, in Rock Island. She retired in 2015 from Walmart where she worked as the Claims Supervisor.
Nancy was always happiest when she was in the kitchen, whether she was canning, cooking, or catering for different gatherings. She volunteered her time at the QCCA Expo Center for 20 years. She also loved to spend her time camping with her family and friends. Nancy also liked to work on crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include her husband, Dave; siblings, Connie (Jerry) Pitzer, Davenport, Mark Kimbel, Davenport, and Sally (Mike) Jackson, Rock Island; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Heidi Kimbel and Amy Kimbel.
Memories may be shared online at www.esterdahl.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 2019