Nancy Lee Cappaert
April 22, 1937-November 10, 2019
MOLINE-Nancy Lee Cappaert passed away on November 10, 2019, at 82. Nancy was wife of George and mother of Steven. She lived her first 72 years in Moline and last twelve in Des Moines.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10am on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 First Street A, Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3pm. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church (Moline), St. Augustin Church (Des Moines), or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Nancy was born April 22, 1937, in Rock Island to Mary Jane Enright and Lewis Greim. Her great aunt Theresa Terkelsen helped raise her. Her stepfather was Otis Calvert. Nancy attended Sacred Heart Grade School (Moline) and Alleman High School, graduating in 1955.
On June 25, 1960, she married George Cappaert at Sacred Heart Church (Moline). In 1961, they were blessed with the birth of son, Steven. In 1998, she got a "daughter" when Steve married Barbara and later two grandchildren, Claire and Peter.
Nancy's favorite pastime was probably shopping. She loved to collect things, including Christmas ornaments, Lladro figurines, wood carvings, and nutcrackers. Nancy also loved to travel, eat out, and attend plays (especially musicals). She also loved to play cards and was part of a card club originally called the Senior Sweeties started by her high school friends. She also liked going to the casino and playing the slot machines. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart (Moline), St. Anne (East Moline), and St. Augustin Catholic churches.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 12, 2019