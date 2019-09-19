Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Christisen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lynn Christisen


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lynn Christisen Obituary

Nancy Lynn Christisen

May 8, 1942-September 17, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Nancy Lynn Christisen, 77, a resident of rural Blue Grass, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22nd at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to .

Nancy was born May 8, 1942 in Davenport, the daughter of William and Harriet Clark. She was a 1960 graduate of Assumption High School. On April 23, 1966 in Moline, she married David Christisen.

Nancy enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, Yahtzee, bowling, and board games. She enjoyed attending music festivals and stock car races.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, David; children, Duane (Stacey) Christisen of Muscatine, David Allen (Tina) Christisen of Bennett, Iowa, and Betsy (Dan) Larson of Rock Island, Illinois; step-daughter, Cindy (Dale) Fleenor of Ekron, Kentucky; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant daughter, Jane Leanne.

Online condolences may be made to Nancy's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now