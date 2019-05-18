Nancy M. Schebler November 19, 1955-May 17, 2019 DAVENPORT--Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy M. Schebler, 63, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport with a prayer service at 7p.m. that all are invited to be a part of. There will be additional visitation at church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or Genesis Hospice. Nancy died Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Nancy Madonna Muhs was born November 19, 1955 in Davenport, a daughter of Melvin H. and Marcella (Seydel) Muhs. She was a 1974 graduate of Davenport West High School. She was united in marriage to Joseph A. Schebler on May 17, 1975 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Davenport. Nancy passed away on their 44th anniversary. Nancy worked for CardioVascular Medicine, PC. CVM was more than work for her; she loved and appreciated all the support of her CVM family. Nancy had a tremendous work ethic, and you knew you could trust her to get the project complete. Nancy also ran an in-home daycare for 26 years. Nancy had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a smile. She was extremely proud of her and Joe's sons, never missing an opportunity to be see them compete and celebrate their accomplishments. Nancy adored her four grandsons and would light up when they were around. Nancy also enjoyed camping and traveling, especially to see her sisters in Alabama. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Those left to honor her memory is her husband, Joe, Davenport; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric (Sarah) Schebler, DeWitt, and Jeff (Stacey) Schebler, Iowa City; grandsons: Grady, Cal, Elliott, and Noah; siblings: James (Janet) Muhs, Davenport, Mary Kothenbeutel, Omaha, Nebraska, Joan (Tom) Fier, Bettendorf, Dianne (William Tommy) Atchley, Athens, Alabama, Patricia (Craig) Chappen, Athens, Alabama, and Pamela (Craig) Hollister, Port Byron, Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kathleen Muhs, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Katherine "Kay" Schebler. May they rest in peace. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting Nancy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.