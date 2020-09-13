Nancy S. Hogren

December 1, 1949-September 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Nancy S. Hogren, 70, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with her husband at her side. She fought a long, hard battle with Multiple Myeloma. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19 a private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation.

Nancy was born on December 1, 1949 to Eugene Underdonk and Annabella Burdt in Davenport, IA. She attended Scott Community College and got her degree in accounting . Nancy was a receptionist at a local dental office for many years. She married Delbert Fox who passed away and she later married Tony Hogren. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, the Davenport Horticultural Club, and CASI. Tony and Nancy loved to go camping, fishing, and biking. They traveled to Florida and Colorado for many years. Nancy was a Master Gardener and loved growing flowers all year long. She loved to sit and watch all of the birds and butterflies enjoy her gardens. In 2019, Nancy raised and released 130 Monarch Butterflies from eggs that she collected.

She is survived by her husband of 43 loving years, Tony; three children Ron (Tammy) Fox, Kimberly (Abel) Salazar, and John (Keri) Hogren; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Becky McClellan; and brother Bill Underdonk. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Underdonk and sisters Pat Call and Beverly McCarty.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Nancy's obituary at www.weertsfh.com