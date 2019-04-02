Nancy W. Kaseman

DAVENPORT-Nancy W. Kaseman, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Crest Health Center, Davenport.

Following private cremation, interment will be in St. Luke's Cemetery, Wishek, North Dakota.

Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Foundation or Genesis Hospice

Nancy was born in 1932 in Windom, Minnesota to Herbert Franklin and Mable Marie Warring. A graduate of Braham (MN) High School, she earned her BA in teaching from the University of North Dakota and taught in rural schools there for ten years. She married Leopold Kaseman on April 28, 1956 in Braham, Minnesota. He died September 26, 1988.

She was an elementary teacher, as well as a remedial reading teacher, in Wishek, North Dakota Public Schools. She was active in social, political and civic organizations: Eagles Auxiliary, of which she was President for four years; East Missouri Women's Cluster, of which she served as President; served as County Superintendent of Schools; and on the North Dakota Centennial Commission. An avid reader herself, she was an advocate for children with delayed reading skills, and spoke at several national gatherings of reading teachers.

Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline (Mark) Baumgarten of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Alex (Elizabeth) Baumgarten of Lafayette, CO. Dana (Joshua) Penley of Chicago, and Jon Baumgarten (fiancé, Lauren Paxton), of Nashville, TN; a great-granddaughter, Grace Juliet, and great-grandson Clark. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Herbert F. Warring and Charles Warring.

