DAVENPORT-Nancy W. Meko, 88, of Davenport, Iowa, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in her daughter's home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. A private family time to say good-bye has been held. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a hospitality gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date when it is appropriate. Memorials may be made to Beyond Celiac, PO Box 544, Ambler, PA 19002 (www.BeyondCeliac.org//donate
The former Nancy Bielby was born October 13, 1931, in Hinsdale, Illinois, to Robert George and Florence Anna (Maercker) Bielby. She grew up on a farm during the depression and attended a one-room schoolhouse, Pleasantdale Elementary. She graduated from Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Illinois, and attended classes at the Art Institute of Chicago, taking the train from LaGrange. She was in the first class at the x-ray school at Elmhurst Hospital. She was a certified radiology technologist and a domestic engineer. She married Royce Davis Wright, Jr. in 1953. They had five children together to whom "she was not just our mom, but our best friend." After his passing in 1985. She met and married Robert J. Meko who passed in 2004.
A lady with many interests, she enjoyed fishing, camping, exercising (despite a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis), playing cards (bridge and hearts) with friends, and spending time in Sanibel with her siblings, with whom she was very close. She loved art, painting, talking on the phone with her family and friends, working in the yard, collecting and refinishing antiques, politics, reading, and online jokes. Her greatest devotion in life was her family.
Nancy is survived by five children and spouses, Patricia and Greg Snakenberg of Bettendorf, Thomas and Elizabeth Wright of San Pierre, Indiana, Wendy and Greg Koehler of Oswego, Illinois, Andrew and Gina Wright of Hudson, Ohio, and William Wright of Crest Hill, Illinois; a step-son, Royce "Buz" (Melody) Wright of Northglenn, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Cari (Eric) Langorgen, Kelsi (Jeremy) Schnack, Shane (Kathryn) Snakenberg, Cody (Adi) Pynenberg, Jami (Rob) Harris, Julia Wright, Traci Wright, Jennifer Wright, and James (Barbara) Wright; eleven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Doris McHale of Naperville, Illinois, Robert (Roberta) Bielby of Varna, Illinois, and Karen Collins of Prairie Village, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and grandsons Adam Koehler and Royce "Butch" Wright.
Nancy's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.