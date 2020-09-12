Nat Peter Ozmon Jr.

November 1, 1947-August 22, 2020

COLUMBUS, NC-Nat Peter Ozmon Jr. of Columbus, North Carolina, died August 22, 2020.

Nat was an avid sailor for many years, and with his wife Beverly loved sailing on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin, and then on Lake Michigan, sailing out of Racine, Wisconsin. He and Beverly enjoyed retirement in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.

Nat served his country in Vietnam as a warrant officer and flew Huey helicopters from October 1970 to October 1971. He was assigned to the 162 Assault Helicopter Company and was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.

Nat was born in New York City, and was the son of the late Nat Peter Ozmon and the late Marilyn Peterschmidt Kuchis. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years Beverly Ozmon; a daughter Justin Martin; three brothers Laird Ozmon, Kelle Ozmon, and Andrew Kuchis; and three sisters Lorna Ozmon, Dona Kastanek, and Kathy Meinert.

Memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society, P.O. Box 985, Columbus, NC 28722.

