Nat Peter Ozmon Jr.
1947 - 2020
Nat Peter Ozmon Jr.

November 1, 1947-August 22, 2020

COLUMBUS, NC-Nat Peter Ozmon Jr. of Columbus, North Carolina, died August 22, 2020.

Nat was an avid sailor for many years, and with his wife Beverly loved sailing on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin, and then on Lake Michigan, sailing out of Racine, Wisconsin. He and Beverly enjoyed retirement in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.

Nat served his country in Vietnam as a warrant officer and flew Huey helicopters from October 1970 to October 1971. He was assigned to the 162 Assault Helicopter Company and was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.

Nat was born in New York City, and was the son of the late Nat Peter Ozmon and the late Marilyn Peterschmidt Kuchis. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years Beverly Ozmon; a daughter Justin Martin; three brothers Laird Ozmon, Kelle Ozmon, and Andrew Kuchis; and three sisters Lorna Ozmon, Dona Kastanek, and Kathy Meinert.

Memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society, P.O. Box 985, Columbus, NC 28722.

An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
