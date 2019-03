Nathan Collins Jr.

September 3, 1948-March 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Nathan Collins, Jr., 70, Davenport, will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11am at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Burial is in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Friday 10am until 11am. Nathan died Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Nathan was born September 3, 1948 in Star City, Arkansas. He married Janet Lacefield in 1991. Nathan retired from Oscar Mayer. He enjoyed fishing, doing odd jobs and was a faithful servant to God's Church.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Nathan Rush, Shavon (Seth Perry) Collins, Porshia Collins, Natalie Rush, Jessica (Joseph) Sutton, and 5 stepchildren.

Full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com