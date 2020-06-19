Nelda M. Villinis

May 19, 1929 - June 17, 2020

DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Nelda M. Villinis, 91, of Davenport, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. A private burial will follow in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Mrs. Villinis died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Nelda Mae Peckenschneider was born on May 19, 1929 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Evelyn (Roehs) Peckenschneider. Following her graduation from Davenport High School in 1948 she married Thomas Villinis in 1954 here in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1994. Mrs. Villinis was employed as a bookkeeper by North American Van Lines in Davenport for 31 years retiring in1986.

Nelda was a sweet lady and very special to her family. She loved the Lord; you could tell by the way she lived her life and her loud and proud singing at Westside Church. She enjoyed playing cards and watching her sports on TV. She loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and her grandson made her be a Packers fan so he could have someone to cheer with him. Nothing brought a smile to her face faster than talking about or seeing her grandkids or great-grandkids. Her nick name was GOAT, Greatest Of All Time.

Surviving members of the family include – a Daughter: Connie (David) Anderson; a Son: Mark (Jennifer) Villinis all of Davenport; a Sister: Janice (Russell) Krentz of Cedar Rapids; 3 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister Jeanette, and a brother Donald.

Memorials may be made to Westside Assembly of God.

