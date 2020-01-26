Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Nellie M. Hollars


1950 - 2020
Nellie M. Hollars Obituary

Nellie M. Hollars

September 14, 1950-January 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Nellie M. Hollars, 69, of Davenport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Genesis East Medical Center with her loving family by her side. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials in Nellie's name may be made to Operation Christmas Child.

Nellie was born on September 14, 1950 to Will and Ruthie Lee (Williams) Lewis in Blytheville, AR. She earned her LPN from Marycrest College and was a nurse for a few years. Following her nursing career, Nellie became the Pastor for Living Waters Gospel Temple, until her passing. She was united in marriage to Danny Hollars on January 10, 2004. Jesus, her family, and her community were the three most important things in Nellie's life; if Nellie knew of someone in need, she was right there lending a helping hand or a prayer. Nellie loved to sing to the Lord and deeply loved her grandchildren.

Those left to honor Nellie's memory are her husband, Dan; children: Anthony Lucas, Lashon (Jerry) Moore, Dr. Chelease M. Parks, and Sylvester (Anika) Lucas; stepchildren: Stephanie (Richard) Nunez, Samuel (Kayla) Hollars, and Hannah Hollars; grandchildren: Alton Lucas, Easton Phelps, Richard, Arieanna, and Reece Hanchett, Anthony Parks, Jordan, Alleah, and Josiah Lucas; step grandchildren: Emily and Callahan McDaniel, Alesia Nunez, Corbin, and Ashton Hollars; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Willie Ruth Heath and Joe Walton; and step sister Vetoris (Leroy) Pentecost. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings James and Geraldine Turner, Pauline, Will, and Robert Earl Lewis, and Harry James Smokes; and grandson Tony Lucas.

Online condolences may be made to Nellie's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 26, 2020
