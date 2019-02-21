Nellie Mae Wieckhorst

December 27, 1923-February 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Nellie Mae Wieckhorst, 95, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in Davenport.

Her funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Nellie was born December 27, 1923, the daughter of Leroy and Mae (Bitterman) Sampson. She had worked for Douglas Aircraft prior to World War II and then served in the Women's Army Air Corps as an X-Ray technician

She was married to Fred William Wieckhorst on December 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 6, 1990.

Nellie had attended the Meinzinger School of Art in Detroit, Michigan on the G.I. Bill. She enjoyed painting her entire life, painting landscapes and portraits. She had also enjoyed tennis, bicycling, ice skating, hiking in the mountains and the beauty of God's creations of sunsets and flowers.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Nellie was a devout Christian woman. She was a long-time member of Grandview Baptist Church in Davenport and had taught the Good News Club in her home for fifty-plus years.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn & David Steiniger of Round Rock, Texas; her sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen & Chris Wieckhorst of Blue Grass, Gregory Wieckhorst of Davenport and Daniel & Cindy Wieckhorst of Davenport; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Fred, Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Florence Ingram; and her brothers, James, Leroy Jr. and Charles Bein.

