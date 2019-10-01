Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary
Neva "Jean" Bruce


1929 - 2019
Neva "Jean" Bruce Obituary

Neva "Jean" Bruce

August 14, 1929-September 29, 2019

DAVENPORT-Neva "Jean" Bruce, 90, of Davenport passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jean was born August 14, 1929 in Marceline, MO, the daughter of Victor and Bertha (McCurry) Jackson. She was united in marriage to Lawrence C. Bruce on May 8, 1946 in Rock Island, IL; he preceded her in death.

Jean was a loving mother, grandma and great grandma who was a good cook and loved to garden. She was a great, hard-working farmhand who was an avid Cubs fan. She worked in the office for QC Pathology prior to her retirement.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Terry Bruce, daughter, Debbie Bruce; grandchildren: Matt Bruce, Angie Childs and Jeff Bolton; great grandchildren: Katelyn Bruce, Daleyn Bruce and Jacelyn Bruce. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a son, Larry, brother, Harold Jackson and sisters: Marjorie Smith and Ann Hatton.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 1, 2019
