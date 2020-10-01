Nicolaus "Nick" Willers

August 1, 1936-September 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Nicolaus "Nick" Willers, 84, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home and now resides with Jesus. A celebration of his life will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 pm at the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center or Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Nick was born August 1, 1936 in Davenport, the son of Nick F. and Pauline (Wittig) Willers.

Survivors include siblings: Hilda Whalen, Ark., Betty Glynn, Bettendorf, Dorothy Plagmann, Davenport and John Willers, Raleigh, NC.