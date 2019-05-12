Home

Noah David VanGenderen

May 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Noah David VanGenderen was born to proud parents, Cale and Jennifer (Hinchman) VanGenderen, and baptized into heaven on Friday, May 3, 2019. Noah was surrounded by the love of his family as he was baptized. A service was held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In addition to his parents, those left to honor Noah include his brothers, Kinley and Aaron VanGenderen, Davenport, IA; grandparents, David and Patricia Hinchman, Davenport, IA, and Donald and Dee VanGenderen, Lynnville, IA; great grandmothers, Genevieve Hinchman, Peoria, IL, and Danis Hedrick, Pella, IA; uncles and aunts, Patrick and Angela (Hinchman) Connley, Davenport, IA and Jeff and Lindsey (VanGenderen) Corydon, Zionsville, IN; cousins, Margaret and Abigail Connley, Davenport, IA, and Kaylee Corydon, Zionsville, IN; and other loving family members. He was greeted in Heaven by many loved ones.

If you wish to honor Noah, please consider a memorial in his name to John F. Kennedy Catholic School or have masses said in his name. Cale and Jennifer would like to thank everyone for all of their love, support and prayers.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Noah's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on May 12, 2019
