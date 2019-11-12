|
Nona M. Endlich
October 23, 1930-November 10, 2019
WALCOTT-Nona M. Endlich, 89, of Walcott, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott or the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Nona was born October 23, 1930 in Wells, Minnesota, the daughter of Harry and Elsie (Lindquist) Klingbeil. She grew up in Owatonna, Minnesota and in 1948, she graduated from Mankato Beauty School and married Jerome Fisher who preceded her in death. In 1966, she married George Endlich Jr. who preceded her in death in 1995.
During her high school years, Nona worked as a girl scout counselor during the summer camp season. As her children grew, she was a cub scout den mother, started a brownie scout troop at Roosevelt School in 1965, had been a campfire leader from 1972 to 1978, served as PTA president with Roosevelt School in 1965 and worked at Sears & Roebuck and Pittsburgh Plate Glass in the early 50's.
She enjoyed working in the children's department at Younkers department store from 1984-2005. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing, needlecrafts, baking, learning the history of the 1800's, line dancing, reading and collecting Boyds Bears.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Penny) Fisher, of Bettendorf; her daughters, Patricia (James) Terres, of Walcott; Tami (Blake) Gottschalk, of Chanhassen, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way; two step great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husbands, Nona was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Online condolences may be shared with Nona's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com