Norma McManus Dean

April 20, 1937-August 20, 2020

HUMMELSTOWN, PA-Norma McManus Dean, 83, of Hummelstown, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Moline, Illinois on April 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Annie Wright Hutchinson.

Norma was a devoted farm wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a graduate of Sherrard High School in Illinois. She met her husband Marty at a county fair and together they built a successful farm business. Norma was a member of St. Anthony's Altar & Rosary Society, Preemption Mother's Club, the Mercer County Home Extension and 4-H. Most recently, she attended St. Joan of Arc Church in Hershey, and volunteered at St. Joan of Arc's school for over ten years. She enjoyed quilting, baking and was an avid sports fan, and most of all she loved attending all of her grandchildren's activities.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband Martin John McManus; two sisters, Marjorie McLaughlin (Delvin) and Wilma Lantz.

She is survived by a son, Daniel Martin McManus husband of Ann of Dakota Dunes, SD; a daughter, Kathleen Ann Pantalone wife of John of Hummelstown; eight grandchildren, Kyle McManus (Kristin), Ryan McManus (Breanne), Natalie Albrecht (Jeff), Martin McManus (fiancé Andrea), Emily Graf (David), Molly Felty (Ryan), Lucas Pantalone (Megan) and Anna Pantalone; 11 great grandchildren, Kyra, Addie, Everett, Hudson, Quinn, Carter, Claire, Stella, Conway, Brooks and Mariana; two sisters, Joyce Schwarz (Ken) and LaRoyce Johnson (Larry), and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or St. Joan of Arc School, 329 West Areba Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.

Memorial services were held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Hershey. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Saint Joseph's Cemetery in rural Aledo, Illinois.

Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.