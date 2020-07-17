1/1
Nova L. Gosney
1929 - 2020
Nova L. Gosney

July 19, 1929-July 15, 2020

MILAN-Nova L. Gosney, 90, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park, Moline, Ill. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending visitation and services are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored accordingly. Memorials may be made to Coyne Center Baptist Church.

Nova was born July 19, 1929 in Shelbina, Mo., a daughter of Arthur and Bertha (Reynolds) Todd. She married Arthur "Art" W. Gosney on November 25, 1947 in Shelbina. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2009.

She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her favorite times were those spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Nova was a faithful member of Coyne Center Baptist Church, and served as treasurer for many years. She and Art were also charter members of Big 6 Riverbend Studebaker Drivers Club. She enjoyed baking and caring for her home and yard.

Surviving are her children, Judy (Richard) Kemp, Estill Springs, Tenn., James (Virginia) Gosney, Great Falls, Mont., and Steven Gosney, Milan; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

Nova was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Loren, Cecil and Harold Todd; and sisters, Pauline Dinwiddie and Nellie Blackford.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
JUL
20
Service
10:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
