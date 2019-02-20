Odeena J. Horvath

October 31, 1930-February 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Odeena J. Horvath, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Bettendorf, will be 10am, Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Kahl Home for the Aged, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 9-10am until the time of the service at the Kahl Home. Private family burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Odeena passed away Tuesday, February 19 at the Kahl Home.

Odeena Jane Johnson was born October 31, 1930 in Geneseo, Illinois, a daughter of Vernon and Edna (Gehn) Johnson. She married Louis Horvath May 27, 1961 in Geneseo. They celebrated 43 years of marriage. Louis preceded Odeena in death July 28, 2004.

Odeena retired in 1985 from the Masonic Nursing Home where she worked as a Nurse's Aide.

Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

Those left to honor Odeena's memory include sister-in-law, Mrs. Violet Johnson, Erie, IL; nieces and nephews: Becky Jo (David) Duax, Moline, David (Valerie) Johnson, Daytona Beach, FL, Elizabeth (Jack) Driskell, Daytona Beach, FL, Becky Lynn (David)Tuttle, Clarksville, TN and Jeff Johnson, Erie, IL and many great nieces and nephews. A special Thank You to great nephews: Randy (Juliette) Duax, Astoria, NY, Joe (Alexis) Duax, Honolulu, HI, and Mr. Kerry (Sylvia) Duax, Arlington, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and beloved husband Louis.

