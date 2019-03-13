Omer "Joe" Geyssens Jr.

May 29, 1949-March 8, 2019

JACKSON, MO-Omer "Joe" Geyssens, Jr., 69, of Jackson, Missouri died Friday, March 8, 2019 at

his home. He was born May 29, 1949 in Moline, Illinois, to Omer Joseph, Sr. and

Carlene Dailey Geyssens. Cremation services were accorded, with a Celebration

of Life Service to be held at a later date.

Joe was a graduate of Moline High School and also attended Black Hawk College in Moline. He married Brenda White on April 14, 1990, in Moline, Illinois. He was a forklift technician for MH Equipment in East Moline, and a Service Engineer at NACCO in North Carolina. He retired in 2011. He loved to weld and fix things. He also worked at the Senior Center in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Geyssens of Jackson, Missouri; his children, Todd Geyssens of East Moline, Angie Geyssens, East Moline, Jody (Amy) Geyssens of Moline, Shawn (Danielle) Geyssens of Milan, and Michael Geyssens

of East Moline; step-children Larry (Janet) White of Sodus, New York, Tony (Laura) White of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Laura Sanders of Chaffee, Missouri; a sister, Sharon (Steve) Forsythe of Coal Valley, and step-brother, Fred (Donna) Viren of Kings Row, California; eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five greatgrandchildren and one step great-grandchild; and also the Dailey family, as well as family friend Dean Birchfield of Jackson, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a step-sister Susan (Viran) McDonough.