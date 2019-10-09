|
|
Opal (Marti) Brown
December 22, 1948-October 7, 2019
BETTENDORF-Opal (Marti), 90, of Bettendorf, passed away on October 7, 2019, at ManorCare, Utica Ridge. There will be no services. She was born on May 14, 1929 to Helen (Crandall) and Lester Riley Martindale in Imperial, NE. She attended Colorado Women's College then graduated from Northern Colorado University in Greeley, CO.
Marti married Clifford Charles Brown on December 22, 1948, and settled in Cedar Rapids, IA. They later divorced. Marti was the head of the business department at Mount Mercy College.
After having three daughters, Marti obtained her Masters in Business Administration from the University of Iowa. She served on the faculty at Black Hawk College in Moline, IL and then as the Director of Business and Health Careers until she retired in 1991.
Marti is survived by her daughters Chris Brown and Catherine Brown Furness. Grandchildren Mariah (Ryan) Tollgaard, Brennan (Laura) Furness, Colin (Roya) Furness and great grandchildren: Marisol, Willa, Olympia, Odin and Cecil. She was also survived by her sister Bonnie Dorn and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Carol Brown Beste.
Special thanks to Jerry Schroeder, formerly of the , for his invaluable caregiver classes, and the staff at Manor Care Utica Ridge and Genesis Hospice. A private family memorial was held.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 9, 2019