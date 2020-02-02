|
|
Opal Pauline Heyl
December 16, 1933-January 31, 2020
LECLAIRE-Opal Pauline Heyl, 86, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home.
Her visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the family.
Pauline was born December 16, 1933 in Powerville, Missouri, the daughter of Howard & Dorothy (Johnson) Smith. She was united in marriage to Junior Heyl on June 10, 1950 in Unionville, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1992.
Pauline had farmed for many years before retiring to LeClaire. She enjoyed yardwork, mowing, quilting and embroidery. She had also enjoyed the gambling boats in earlier years. She especially loved the time spent with her family and her dog, Abby.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Laura Hougland of Davenport, Iowa, Barbara (Ed) Haessler of LeClaire and Susan (Terry) Meyers of Milan, Illinois; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Wanda Logsdon of Wheatland, Iowa and Lotis Mathes of Unionville; her cousin who was like a brother to her, Bill "Willie" Hyle of LeClaire; and her dog, Abby.
In addition to her husband, Junior, Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jackie; her sisters, Ruth Ann Shehann and Judith Smith; her niece, Tammy Harlan; and her grandson, Eric Heyl.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Pauline's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020