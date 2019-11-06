Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
DeWitt, IA
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
DeWitt, IA
Orda Stankee


1932 - 2019
Orda Stankee Obituary

Orda Stankee

September 25, 1932-November 4, 2019

DEWITT-Orda Stankee, 87, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Grand Haven Assisted Living in Eldridge, Iowa.

Orda Louise Hansen was born September 25, 1932, to Louis and Hilda (Staack) Hansen in Low Moor, Iowa. She graduated from DeWitt High School in 1950. She married F. Eugene Mackin in 1950, he preceded her in death in 1969. She later married Glen E. Stankee in 1975, he preceded her in death in 1999. Orda was employed at ALCOA, the Rock Island Arsenal, and then self employed as a realtor in DeWitt until retiring in 1996.

Orda was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Springbrook Country Club, and was very involved in other community organizations in DeWitt. She enjoyed singing as a teenager and performed on the radio on several occasions, as well as in Handel's Messiah in Clinton. Orda loved following the St. Louis Cardinals.

She is survived by a brother, Robert (Carol) Hansen of DeWitt, a sister, Rosemary (Dale) Cleland of Lake Oswego, OR, a brother-in-law, David (Carolyn) Mackin of DeWitt, sisters-in-law, Ruth Hansen, of Bloomington, Illinois, Madonna Mackin, Margaret Mackin and Sue Naley Mackin, all of Bettendorf; five step-children; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Louis.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 12 noon Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, DeWitt. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Wheatland, Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 6, 2019
