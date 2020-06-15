Orville E. Druehl

March 31, 1931-June 7, 2020

YOUNGTOWN, AZ-Orville E. Druehl of Youngtown, Arizona passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 89.

Orville was born in Davenport, Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Patrice Ray Good. "Orvie" and "Patty" married on December 7, 1949, and last year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by family in Arizona.

Orville served in the Korean War as Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded a purple heart and gold star in 1953. He was honored as a veteran with the Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in October 2017, which he felt was "an incredible lifetime experience" in Washington DC.

Following his return from service in 1954, Orville and Pat settled in Bettendorf, Iowa, and raised three daughters, whom he believed could achieve anything they put their mind to do. He was a 32nd degree Mason, member of the Elks Lodge and VFW, was a committed volunteer with Girl and Boy Scouts of America, the Bettendorf International Folk Festival, and numerous civic organizations. He retired from ALCOA- Davenport Works after working there for 36 years.

Following his retirement, he and Pat moved to the Town of Youngtown, Arizona in 1987 where both became civically involved and established a Civic Association in the town, founded the RV Club, Cactus Garden Club and volunteered at numerous town events. Orville was known to serve fresh popcorn from a popcorn cart he designed and made. Orville also used his mechanical and engineering skills over the years to improve the lives of so many in his family and neighborhoods.

Orville was a loving husband, father and "Grampy" – always ready with a hug. His love and commitment to his family will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather and his stepbrother. He is survived by his wife, Patrice; three daughters, Dana (David) Crownover; Denise (Michael) Naumann and Doreen (Daniel) Coon; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Orville's lifelong commitment to country, family and community can make donations in his memory to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Please send all donations to PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052. www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org