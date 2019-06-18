Home

POWERED BY

Services
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
For more information about
Oscar Russell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817
Durant, IA 52747
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817
Durant, IA 52747
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar L. Russell


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oscar L. Russell Obituary

Oscar L. Russell

September 10, 1936-June 16, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Oscar L. Russell, 82, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Oscar was born in Drury, MO on September 10, 1936 to Donald and Reva (Lambert) Russell.

He proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. Oscar married Nancy Myers in 1954 in Rock Island, IL, they later divorced.

In early years, he worked at the Denver Research Institute at the University of Denver.

In 1965, he joined the management team at Red Jacket Pump Company in Davenport, where he held many management positions. In 1985, he and son established ORCO Sales Inc. to represent various pump manufacturers, retiring in 2005.

He was a 50 year member of the Blue Grass Community Club and a 25 year member of the Blue Grass American Legion.

Oscar enjoyed the outdoors, crappie fishing, golf, card playing with friends and yard work. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM at Bentley Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Blue Grass Cemetery.

Oscar is survived by his son Randy (Joleen) Russell of Fruitland, IA, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, his sister Glendoris (Hase) Tetrick of Brixey, MO, his former wife Nancy Russell of Walcott and his special friend and companion for 19 years, Frances Broderick of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his sister Rowena Forbes and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now