Oscar L. Russell

September 10, 1936-June 16, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Oscar L. Russell, 82, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Oscar was born in Drury, MO on September 10, 1936 to Donald and Reva (Lambert) Russell.

He proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. Oscar married Nancy Myers in 1954 in Rock Island, IL, they later divorced.

In early years, he worked at the Denver Research Institute at the University of Denver.

In 1965, he joined the management team at Red Jacket Pump Company in Davenport, where he held many management positions. In 1985, he and son established ORCO Sales Inc. to represent various pump manufacturers, retiring in 2005.

He was a 50 year member of the Blue Grass Community Club and a 25 year member of the Blue Grass American Legion.

Oscar enjoyed the outdoors, crappie fishing, golf, card playing with friends and yard work. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM at Bentley Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Blue Grass Cemetery.

Oscar is survived by his son Randy (Joleen) Russell of Fruitland, IA, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, his sister Glendoris (Hase) Tetrick of Brixey, MO, his former wife Nancy Russell of Walcott and his special friend and companion for 19 years, Frances Broderick of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his sister Rowena Forbes and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com